Hornets fall to Kings

Kings 115, Hornets 108
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win.

Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10 of 16 from 3-point range and Harrison Barnes added 14 points as the Kings outscored Charlotte to 37-18 in the third quarter.

P.J. Washington, who scored 31 points in an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, again led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 for Charlotte.

