High school football coaching changes at Ayden-Grifton and North Lenoir

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football playoffs begin this week and a couple area schools who’s seasons are done have head coaching openings.

Ayden-Grifton shared this morning Todd Lipe has stepped down as head football coach of the Chargers. They went 0-10 this season. Coach Lipe was with the program for three seasons. They will begin a search for their next coach.

North Lenoir coach Robbie Dunn resigned on Monday night. The Hawks went 1-9 this season, his only season with North Lenoir. They will also begin a search for a new head coach.

