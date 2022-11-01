Help support kids with cancer while knocking out some holiday shopping

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local non-profit is teaming up with a restaurant to raise money to help children battling cancer.

Riley’s Army is taking part in a gift card campaign with Texas Roadhouse.

You can order gift cards online and Riley’s Army will receive 15% of sales. Gift cards are available from $10 - $100 and are delivered electronically for you to print or email out.

You can order those gift cards here through Nov. 7.

You can also head to the restaurant on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Riley’s Army will receive an extra 10% of sales, dine-in, and carry out.

