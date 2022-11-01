Greenville man charged after sex sting operation in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is jailed on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest this past weekend on several child sex charges.

Court records show Jimmy Harris, Jr. was arrested by Ayden police on Sunday during a sting operation, the second one there in less than a week.

The 32-year-old man is charged with felony disseminate obscenity, felony solicit by computer and indecent liberties with a child. Police also charged Harris with trafficking opium or heroin.

Warrants say Harris tried to meet a man who was posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

The meet-up happened in the same Food Lion parking lot where a Duplin County man was arrested last week for similar crimes.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.