Greenville man charged after sex sting operation in Ayden

Jimmy Harris, Jr.
Jimmy Harris, Jr.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is jailed on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest this past weekend on several child sex charges.

Court records show Jimmy Harris, Jr. was arrested by Ayden police on Sunday during a sting operation, the second one there in less than a week.

The 32-year-old man is charged with felony disseminate obscenity, felony solicit by computer and indecent liberties with a child. Police also charged Harris with trafficking opium or heroin.

Warrants say Harris tried to meet a man who was posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

The meet-up happened in the same Food Lion parking lot where a Duplin County man was arrested last week for similar crimes.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
Ted Sauls was named police chief on Monday.
Greenville names new police chief
“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home

Latest News

Matthew Keyes
Washington man charged in Pitt County rape
Bicycle fatality
Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan
North Carolina PowerBall
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern
Riley's Army
Help support kids with cancer while knocking out some holiday shopping