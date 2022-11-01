Fire breaks out at Winterville home
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire broke out at a Winterville home Monday around 10 p.m.
The fire is under investigation, but the homeowner believes his truck is what caused the fire.
About a dozen first responder vehicles were at the scene on Old Tar Road Monday.
Fire rescue officials say the fire is still under investigation.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.