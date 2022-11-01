Fire breaks out at Winterville home

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire broke out at a Winterville home Monday around 10 p.m.

The fire is under investigation, but the homeowner believes his truck is what caused the fire.

About a dozen first responder vehicles were at the scene on Old Tar Road Monday.

Fire rescue officials say the fire is still under investigation.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.