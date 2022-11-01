Field of Flags event honors veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veterans organization in New Bern is giving people an opportunity to honor those who’ve served our nation.

The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 886 is honoring veterans of all eras with the 2022 Field of Flags event.

The event is for veterans currently serving, those that previously served, retirees, and those that are no longer with us.

Representatives will be on hand to assist those interested in dedicating a flag November 1st through November 3rd from noon until 4 p.m. at Union Point Park.

The flags will be planted on Friday November 4th and will remain in Union Point Park through Saturday, November 12th.

