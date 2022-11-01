ECU women’s basketball eager to start season, hold media day in Greenville

Pirates open at home next Monday against South Carolina State
ECU WBB MEDIA DAY
ECU WBB MEDIA DAY(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball season starts one week from Monday. The Pirates held media day in their practice facility.

ECU scrimmaged with Elon and UNC over the weekend and are feeling good about their scoring output coming into the season.

“We’ve had some good days, we’ve had some bad days but I think the thing that is very obvious with this team is that we are closer. We’re always working on that chemistry,” says ECU head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, “I’m extremely excited about what I have seen thus far. On any given day, somebody can stand out and do some different things. But, everybody understands their role better I think this year. Because on every team, everybody brings something different to the table. There’s not really 2 or 3 people that are bringing the same things.”

ECU hosts South Carolina State Monday, November 7th, to open their season. Tip off is at 6 PM.

