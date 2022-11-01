Craven County Habitat for Humanity among those hosting ‘Women Build Week’

Habitat for Humanity hosts ‘Women Build Week’
By Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is inviting women to get involved during “Women Build Week’.

More than 18,000 women volunteers are expected to unite nationwide to build up their communities with habitat homeowners, including one in New Bern.

A bustling construction site off Aycock Avenue in New Bern will soon be someone’s home.

The special woman they’re building this home for is Cassandra Everette, a single mother with three children—with big aspirations for each of them.

“I currently live in Havelock and it’s always been my dream to put my children in their own home and my dream is coming true,” Everette said.

A dream that was made possible through Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, which has built more than 70 houses since being founded.

The president of the Craven County Chapter, Rose MacNeal, says Everette’s house is its fourth project this year.

“What we’re doing is creating stability in the neighborhoods,” MacNeal said. “Casandra is one piece of the puzzle that is building together this community.”

MacNeal goes on to say that if you’re interested in volunteering during Women’s Build Week, they’ll be out be working on Aycock Avenue in New Bern Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cassandra’s house is expected to be finished by late January or early February.

