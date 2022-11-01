Conrad named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week, Mitchell AAC Honor roll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina got some big time performances at BYU Friday night. The Pirates picked up their 6th win of the season topping the Cougars 27-24. Placekicker Andrew Conrad recognized by the AAC as the Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his clutch game-winning kick as time expired on Friday night.

Keaton Mitchell had 176 yards rushing and this touchdown helping the Pirates get the victory. He made the honor roll and now has 9 touchdowns and 863 yards this season. He’s gone over 100 yards in each of the last three games. The Pirates have won their last three in a row. They have celebrated victories on the last three Sundays with their winner’s dinner.

“You have the coaches, the coaches’ families or kids and the players and it’s just a real positive, energetic environment. Everybody has time to kind of talk to each other and catch up. So, it’s a great way to celebrate a successful week,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “It’s something that I started a couple of schools ago and it’s something that I think it’s important to foster that family atmosphere with everyone. It gets a chance for the families to see the players and the players to see the families so that’s positive.”

ECU is on its bye week. They next play a week from Friday at Cincinnati.

