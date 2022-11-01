City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans.

The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families.

The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be lit get from Nov. 7th- 12th.

The city posted on its Facebook page that it aims to let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

City leaders are also asking others to take part by changing one light bulb in the entry way of their house of business to a green bulb.

