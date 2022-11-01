Burn survivor turns tragedy into art for kids

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After facing a traumatic burn accident and the rehabilitation that came with recovery, one woman here in the East has turned her story into one that inspires children to look to each other for comfort in hard times.

Octavia Burney is a poet, an author, a speaker, and a survivor.

Her children’s book, ‘Marty,’ tells the tale she knows personally of a child that has been burned and her adventure to heal, both physically and emotionally, with a furry sidekick.

You can find both the hardcover and paperback versions of Marty at beyondhereyes.com.

There will be a book signing next month at 1202 Firetower Road on December 3 where you can connect with Octavia and hear even more about her story.

Moving right into the holiday spirit, Burney is organizing a raffle to benefit a family in need this Christmas.

She has a goal of $200 and is selling $20 raffle tickets that enter you in for a dinner for two at up to $60 value.

Those tickets can also be purchased through her website until Friday, December 23.

