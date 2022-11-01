Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross a main highway on the Outer Banks Monday night.

Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Avalon Drive.

Adam Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, died at the scene. Police said the man was attempting to cross the five-lane highway on his bike from the side street when he was hit by a minivan that was traveling north on U.S. 158.

The 59-year-old driver stopped and called 911 for help, according to police.

Police said there are no charges pending against the minivan’s driver.

Police ask any witnesses who were not interviewed by police to contact Kill Devil Hills police.

