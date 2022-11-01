$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians who tried their luck in Monday’s Powerball drawing won big prizes as the jackpot continues to increase, reaching $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.

In Monday’s drawing, three lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 including one in New Bern.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. 17 South.

On Wednesday, North Carolinians can play for a $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that is worth $596.7 million in cash.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.