$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern

North Carolina PowerBall
North Carolina PowerBall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians who tried their luck in Monday’s Powerball drawing won big prizes as the jackpot continues to increase, reaching $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.

In Monday’s drawing, three lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 including one in New Bern.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. 17 South.

On Wednesday, North Carolinians can play for a $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that is worth $596.7 million in cash.

