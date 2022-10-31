WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered.

Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group.

The winning photos are:

Adult 1st place $300.00 prize

Mercedes Pickett in her Moana inspired costume.

Adult 1st place winner: Mercedes Pickett
Adult 1st place winner: Mercedes Pickett

Adult 2nd place $125.00 prize

Brandy Davenport as Neytiri and Bebe from Avatar 2.

Adult 2nd place winner: Brandy Davenport
Adult 2nd place winner: Brandy Davenport

Adult 3rd place $75.00 prize

Paige Harris and her husband as “Running” Forest Gump & Lt. Dan.

Adult 3rd place winner: Paige Harris
Adult 3rd place winner: Paige Harris

Kids 1st place $150.00 prize

Mandy Lancaster as weeping angel

Kids 1st place winner: Mandy Lancaster
Kids 1st place winner: Mandy Lancaster

Kids 2nd place $100.00 prize

Maverick Stegall in his Top Gun inspired costume

Kids 2nd place winner: Maverick Stegall
Kids 2nd place winner: Maverick Stegall

Kids 3rd place $50.00 prize

Cecelia Haigler as a fishing lure

Kids 3rd place winner: Cecelia Haigler
Kids 3rd place winner: Cecelia Haigler

This year’s contest is sponsored by Eastern Orthodontics & Dentistry, Briley’s Farm, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.

