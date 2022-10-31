WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered.
Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group.
The winning photos are:
Adult 1st place $300.00 prize
Mercedes Pickett in her Moana inspired costume.
Adult 2nd place $125.00 prize
Brandy Davenport as Neytiri and Bebe from Avatar 2.
Adult 3rd place $75.00 prize
Paige Harris and her husband as “Running” Forest Gump & Lt. Dan.
Kids 1st place $150.00 prize
Mandy Lancaster as weeping angel
Kids 2nd place $100.00 prize
Maverick Stegall in his Top Gun inspired costume
Kids 3rd place $50.00 prize
Cecelia Haigler as a fishing lure
This year’s contest is sponsored by Eastern Orthodontics & Dentistry, Briley’s Farm, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.