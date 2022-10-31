WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered.

Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group.

The winning photos are:

Adult 1st place $300.00 prize

Mercedes Pickett in her Moana inspired costume.

Adult 1st place winner: Mercedes Pickett (mercedes pickett)

Adult 2nd place $125.00 prize

Brandy Davenport as Neytiri and Bebe from Avatar 2.

Adult 2nd place winner: Brandy Davenport (Brandy Davenport)

Adult 3rd place $75.00 prize

Paige Harris and her husband as “Running” Forest Gump & Lt. Dan.

Adult 3rd place winner: Paige Harris (Paige Harris)

Kids 1st place $150.00 prize

Mandy Lancaster as weeping angel

Kids 1st place winner: Mandy Lancaster (Mandy Lancaster)

Kids 2nd place $100.00 prize

Maverick Stegall in his Top Gun inspired costume

Kids 2nd place winner: Maverick Stegall (Taylor Stegall)

Kids 3rd place $50.00 prize

Cecelia Haigler as a fishing lure

Kids 3rd place winner: Cecelia Haigler (Cecelia Haigler)

This year’s contest is sponsored by Eastern Orthodontics & Dentistry, Briley’s Farm, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.

