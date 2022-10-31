UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The investigation into the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening continues.

According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road

when the fire started and escaped without injuries.

Stroud said Lenoir County Emergency Services, along with investigators from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and NC Office of State Fire Marshal were on the scene again today searching for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The mobile home did not burn to the ground, but it experienced smoke and fire damage on the inside and outside of the home, according to Stroud.

Anyone with information regarding this fire should contact Lenoir County Emergency Services at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

