UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The investigation into the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening continues.

According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road
when the fire started and escaped without injuries.

Stroud said Lenoir County Emergency Services, along with investigators from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and NC Office of State Fire Marshal were on the scene again today searching for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The mobile home did not burn to the ground, but it experienced smoke and fire damage on the inside and outside of the home, according to Stroud.

Anyone with information regarding this fire should contact Lenoir County Emergency Services at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
The map was released Friday morning.
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Gerald Don Adams Jr/Justin Paul
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

Latest News

Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen
A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a Halloween twist.