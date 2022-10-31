Maynard Children’s Hospital hosts Halloween parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a Halloween parade for their patients and their families.

Maynard Children’s Hospital will host the drive-by parade today in order to bring some Halloween happiness to their patients that cannot participate in trick-or-treat activities at home this year.

ECU health team members will dress up in their best costumes, decorate vehicles, and participate in the parade for the patients.

The parade will pass by the front entrance at Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center beginning at 1 p.m.

