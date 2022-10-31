Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause

Safety tips and a helpful app for trick-or-treating.
Safety tips and a helpful app for trick-or-treating.(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause.

Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit.

Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices to place in their Christmas packages. These packages go to troops who are away from home during the holidays.

Children who donate their unopened Halloween candy for the cause will receive $2.00 per pound of candy, and up to five pounds per child can be donated. Children will also receive a door prize and will have the opportunity to color pictures and make cards to go in the care packages as well.

Those interested in participating can attend the event at Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville on November 1st from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

