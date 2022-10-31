“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency services director that was injured in a motorcycle crash in June is back home from a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Melody Hedgepeth, the wife of Carnie Hedgepeth, shared videos and photos of his homecoming on Facebook.

Carnie Hedgepeth had been at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta since July 28th, when he was airlifted there after a first responder escort and prayer observance on the tarmac at Pitt-Greenville Airport. WITN is told the center specializes in coma care and neurological rehabilitation and is one of the top ten rehab hospitals in the country.

Carnie Hedgepeth was injured on June 20 when troopers say a car pulled out in front of him from a side road. Joshua Joyner was charged by troopers with failure to yield and driving with a revoked license.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.