“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency services director that was injured in a motorcycle crash in June is back home from a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Melody Hedgepeth, the wife of Carnie Hedgepeth, shared videos and photos of his homecoming on Facebook.

Carnie Hedgepeth had been at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta since July 28th, when he was airlifted there after a first responder escort and prayer observance on the tarmac at Pitt-Greenville Airport. WITN is told the center specializes in coma care and neurological rehabilitation and is one of the top ten rehab hospitals in the country.

Carnie Hedgepeth was injured on June 20 when troopers say a car pulled out in front of him from a side road. Joshua Joyner was charged by troopers with failure to yield and driving with a revoked license.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Dontavion Knight
Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen
The map was released Friday morning.
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

Latest News

Ted Sauls was named police chief on Monday.
Greenville names new police chief
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game