Haunted Halloween house braces for trick-or-treaters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What is Halloween without decorations?

That’s a question one Greenville couple is answering to the next level with their all-out lawn dressing.

The fun isn’t just for one night of frights! Brian Taillon and Steven Mueller have been decking out their home all month in preparation for Monday’s finale.

With special visits from Dolly Parton. Harry Styles, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the trick-or-treat path has a new theme to close out the decorating season: The Legend of Sleepy Hallow!

The couple has worked for over 40 hours to compete the feat and they are looking to give away some treats.

There are a handful of 12-foot statues, smoke machines, and animatronics to gawk at, And a ‘guess the pumpkin count’ competition to win the ultimate Halloween basket.

Just head over to their social media pages to enter your guess, and see the spook-tacular for yourself from 5:30 to 9 Halloween night at 4004 Dunhagen Rd. in Greenville.

