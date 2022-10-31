Greenville names new police chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ted Sauls, Jr. has been named as Greenville’s new police chief.

Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday.

Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career to the Greenville Police Department, holding roles as Deputy Chief of Police for the last 9 years. He has also been the Interim Chief of Police three separate times during his tenure at GPD.

Sauls is a native of Greene County and a graduate of East Carolina University, as well as the FBI National Academy. As a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Sauls is among an elite group of less than one percent of the country’s law enforcement officers.

He will officially begin his new role effective Saturday, November 5.

