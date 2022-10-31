DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago.
Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense.
Pitt County deputies say back on May 26th, 2018, owners of a home on Sandy Ridge Road reported a stolen gun. Deputies also discovered that someone had broken into the home, and forced open a safe.
DNA evidence was found at the scene and it was submitted to the State Crime Lab for analysis. Results came back this year and on Wednesday deputies arrested the 21-year-old Blango.
He was released after posting a $60,000 secured bond, deputies said.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.