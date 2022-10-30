Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
The map was released Friday morning.
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
Rhiannon Morgan / Sasha Chwasciewski
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man wins $100,000 on scratch-off
Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter

Latest News

Shooting
Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim