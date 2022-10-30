Wayne County Sheriff arrested victim’s roommate for homicide on Friday

(KWTX #1)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Mayor Perez Vazquez’s roommate for his murder.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112 Carmel Lane on Friday, and Vazques was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives charged Julio Cesar Espenoza with murder and no bond.

Detectives say the 48-year-old that was arrested, Vazques, and another man lived together at the home on Carmel Lane. An argument broke out between the three of them, and that lead to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

