Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Breaks in the clouds will make for a comfortable Sunday

Temperatures will approach the lower 70s today
First Alert Forecast For October 30, 2022
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds began breaking up some late Saturday and these breaks will be evident for parts of Sunday as well. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the low 50s. Highs Sunday will approach 70 under partly sunny skies. A light northeast breeze will continue Sunday.

Monday is Halloween. Skies will go from partly sunny to mostly cloudy during the day. Evening trick or treaters will go out under a blanket of clouds to search for candy. Rain showers and a few thundershowers are likely after midnight, so the sooner the treats are found, the better chance the little ghosts and goblins have to stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s during Monday evening, making for a mild Halloween.

The highest shower chance is early Tuesday morning followed by clearing skies and a pleasant first few days of November. No freezes are in sight at this time.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. High of 70. Wind NE 5-10.

Halloween

Partly sunny then increasing clouds later the day with isolated showers or storms possible starting around midnight. High of 75. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Tuesday

Showers in the morning, then clearing skies. High of 76. Wind W 5-10. Rain chance 40% in the morning.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 73. Wind NW 5-10

