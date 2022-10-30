Potential Tropical Cyclone heading toward Central America

Forecast to become Hurricane Lisa before striking Belize in a few days
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 formed over the Caribbean Sea Sunday. This system has maximum winds of 40 mph which is strongest to classify as a tropical storm, however the circulation isn’t complete, so it is not yet a tropical storm. The organization of the system is expected to improve, making it Tropical Storm Lisa tonight or Monday.

The system is centered roughly 265 miles southeast of Jamaica and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island, however the center of the storm is likely to pass well south of these islands. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Central America with Belize currently the target forecast zone in a few days.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 15
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15(WITN)

At this time, this system doesn’t appear to be a threat to the United States.

