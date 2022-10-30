Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department say a woman was killed Saturday evening around 6:45 p.m. after getting hit by two vehicles.

Sherry Aldridge Goff was running across Wayne Memorial Drive and was hit by a car traveling south bound.

Goff was then hit by a second car while still in the roadway.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, Goff was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both drivers remained on scene as police arrived.

The investigation determined that no charges will be filed against either driver.

