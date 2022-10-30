A man is charged for gunshot fired at high school football game

WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game.

Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.

Faison is believed to be responsible for a gunshot fired at Wallace Rose Hill High School football game against James Kenan High School football game on Friday night, according to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 20-year-old is in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

