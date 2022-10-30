A man is charged for gunshot fired at high school football game

The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game.

Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.

Faison is believed to be responsible for a gunshot fired at Wallace Rose Hill High School football game against James Kenan High School football game on Friday night, according to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 20-year-old is in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
The map was released Friday morning.
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
Gerald Don Adams Jr/Justin Paul
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn

Latest News

Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen
A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a Halloween twist.
First Alert Forecast For October 30, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 30, 2022