Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been arrested and charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed a 17-year-old.

Police say Dontavion Knight, 19, of Grifton, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and is currently being held in the Lenoir County Jail under a $12,500 secured bond.

WITN is told that the victim, who was not named, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 Block of E. Vernon Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say after further investigation that the victim was shot and killed as a result of accidental discharge.

