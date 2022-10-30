Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening.

According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started.

Murry says the residents were able to escape without injuries.

Lenoir County Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

