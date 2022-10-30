Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening.

According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started.

Murry says the residents were able to escape without injuries.

Lenoir County Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
The map was released Friday morning.
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
Rhiannon Morgan / Sasha Chwasciewski
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man wins $100,000 on scratch-off
Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter

Latest News

Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
Wayne County deputies charged Espenoza with the murder of his roommate.
DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide
The Great Duck Race is scheduled for Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
Great duck race set to benefit ECU Health Cancer Care
Great duck race set to benefit ECU Health Cancer Care