2nd annual Halloweeni Jamboreeni gets people into the Halloween spirit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Museum of Arts hosted the second Halloween Jamboreeni embodied all things fun and spooky and encouraged attendees to dress up.

The jamboreeni provided fun for all ages with games, arts and crafts, movies and a trunk or treat.

Lindsay Ryan, a Greenville mom who brought her kids out to enjoy the Halloween festivities, said her children enjoyed more than the sweet treats.

“Well, obviously, they love the trick or treating and the candy, but they already enjoyed the bouncing house and painting the pumpkins is fun, too,” said Ryan.

The jamboreeni had a fire truck, Drifter, the therapy dog, face painting and streamed a movie with free popcorn. The event coordinator, Sim Asher, said he hopes to achieve safe family fun by hosting this event.

“Just about supporting the community and offering something different and a unique experience for them to come and enjoy,” said Asher. “To have a Halloween event in a very safe, family-friendly environment but also get a little art and culture in there by having it here at the museum.”

Some locals really cherish these moments with their little ones like Ayden resident Chanel Bowman and her daughter Gabby.

“Something to do for gabby. She’s had a really tough year. She had a staph infection and was hospitalized, and then she broke her leg the next year and was hospitalized,” said Bowman. “So, it’s the first year in two years where she’s able to take part in the community, so it’s genuinely important for me to her to bring her out and do something.”

There were also special performances of “This is Halloween” from the NC Academy of Dance Arts, a raffle for adults, and a trunk or treat.

This event was a fundraiser and proceeds went to the Greenville Museum of Arts. Parents entered for free, and it was ten dollars per ticket for kids.

