The 21st annual Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 teams from across the state

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 high marching bands at Havelock High School competing to be the best all around.

Seren Stout is a senior and performed at the competition with New Bern High School’s marching band for one of the last times.

“Freaked out, it feels really weird having four years of this, and then it’s just over,” said Stout.

Each high school performs its halftime show by random draw, and within eleven minutes, bands show ten judges why they should win first place.

WITN talked to Chris Eleing, New Bern High School band director, to get the inside scoop on how they decide what to perform.

“Well, there’s a design process that happens well, get with the staff and, well, just jot down some ideas, come up with either music or some kind of main idea and then just stretch out a plan from there,” said Eleing.

According to Gorge Benitez, the Crystal Coast Band Classic director, winning isn’t the only takeaway from this event.

“We travel to a lot of other schools for our competitions, so it’s great for them to come to us, and our kids actually get to see a lot of these groups, so it’s a good experience for our kids to take a look at what are the other bands doing and enjoy their performances,” said Benitez.

The East Carolina University marching pirates performed as the 2022 exhibition band.

