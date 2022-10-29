WITN End Zone Week 11, Part Two

Tarboro, West Craven clinch conference titles, Farmville Central, Washington, Kinston earn wins, WRH and James Kenan game stopped by crowd
WITN End Zone 10-28-22 - Part Two
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 11

Tarboro 45, Washington County 0

Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6

West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6

Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6

James Kenan 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 28 (Stopped late 4th quarter)

