WITN End Zone Week 11, Part Two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 11

Tarboro 45, Washington County 0

Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6

West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6

Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6

James Kenan 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 28 (Stopped late 4th quarter)

