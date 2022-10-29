WITN End Zone Week 11, Part Two
Tarboro, West Craven clinch conference titles, Farmville Central, Washington, Kinston earn wins, WRH and James Kenan game stopped by crowd
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 11
Tarboro 45, Washington County 0
Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6
West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7
Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6
Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6
James Kenan 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 28 (Stopped late 4th quarter)
