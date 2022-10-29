WITN End Zone Week 11, Part One

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WEEK 11

Parrott Academy 66, John Paul II 60

Havelock 35, J.H. Rose 28

D.H. Conley 47, South Central 18

Northern Nash 27, Rocky Mount 17

WITN Area Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Camden County 41, Manteo 14

Currituck County 55, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

East Carteret 51, Lejeune 6

East Duplin 42, Southwest Onslow 10

Eastern Wayne 24, Goldsboro 6

Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6

Father Vincent Capodanno 48, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 36

Gates County 28, Robersonville South Creek 14

Greenville Conley 47, South Central Pitt 18

Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 28

Hertford County 64, Edenton Holmes 57

Jacksonville 40, Jacksonville Northside 21

Jacksonville White Oak 14, Swansboro 6

Kinston Parrott Academy 66, John Paul II Catholic 60

Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6

Nash Central 21, Roanoke Rapids 17

Newton Grove Hobbton 50, North Duplin 14

Northern Nash 27, Rocky Mount 17

Northwest Halifax 32, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Pinetown Northside 54, Pamlico County 8

Richlands 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Riverside Martin 38, Bertie County 34

Southern Nash 53, Franklinton 28

Southern Wayne 41, Pikeville Aycock 36

Tarboro 45, Washington County 0

Trinity Christian 59, Harrells Christian 21

Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6

Wayne Christian 62, Cary Christian 14

West Carteret 46, Croatan 27

West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Wilson Fike 35, Wilson Hunt 28

