WITN End Zone Week 11, Part One
Parrott Academy wins conference on walk-off touchdown pass, Havelock, Conley and Northern Nash win season finales
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WEEK 11
Parrott Academy 66, John Paul II 60
Havelock 35, J.H. Rose 28
D.H. Conley 47, South Central 18
Northern Nash 27, Rocky Mount 17
WITN Area Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Camden County 41, Manteo 14
Currituck County 55, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7
East Carteret 51, Lejeune 6
East Duplin 42, Southwest Onslow 10
Eastern Wayne 24, Goldsboro 6
Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6
Father Vincent Capodanno 48, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 36
Gates County 28, Robersonville South Creek 14
Greenville Conley 47, South Central Pitt 18
Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 28
Hertford County 64, Edenton Holmes 57
Jacksonville 40, Jacksonville Northside 21
Jacksonville White Oak 14, Swansboro 6
Kinston Parrott Academy 66, John Paul II Catholic 60
Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6
Nash Central 21, Roanoke Rapids 17
Newton Grove Hobbton 50, North Duplin 14
Northern Nash 27, Rocky Mount 17
Northwest Halifax 32, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Pinetown Northside 54, Pamlico County 8
Richlands 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Riverside Martin 38, Bertie County 34
Southern Nash 53, Franklinton 28
Southern Wayne 41, Pikeville Aycock 36
Tarboro 45, Washington County 0
Trinity Christian 59, Harrells Christian 21
Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6
Wayne Christian 62, Cary Christian 14
West Carteret 46, Croatan 27
West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7
Wilson Fike 35, Wilson Hunt 28
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.