Wayne County Sheriff investigating evening homicide

Wayne County deputies are investigating a shooting in Goldsboro.
Wayne County deputies are investigating a shooting in Goldsboro.(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies say they are investigating a homicide that happened in Goldsboro on Friday night around 10:33 p.m.

According to The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 112 Carmel Lane.

Police say when they arrived, they found Mayor Perez Vazquez, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead before EMS arrived.

Vazquez’s body was transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare and will later be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Detectives say that the investigation is in the early stages and that more information will be released as they continue to investigate.

