Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Misty showers Saturday morning may lead to partly cloudy skies later today.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front associated with a former weather system offshore, continues to produce disorganized showers across Eastern NC. Misty showers and cloudy skies is likely through noon. Cloudy skies with periodic sunshine is possible later today. An area of low pressure will arrive Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Rain showers will accompany the low, with most of the rain arriving Monday (Halloween) night through Tuesday morning. If you are dressing up for Halloween, a great costume idea may be to dress up as a weatherman due to possible showers. If you have other costumes in mind, please carry a rain jacket or umbrella just in case. Highs will reach the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Once the low moves north of the East, our skies will clear, revealing the sunshine many of us have been hoping for.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy start with a few lingering showers turns to a brighter finish. High of 68. Wind NE 10-15 G20

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and mild. High of 70. Wind NE 5-10.

Halloween

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible late in the evening. High of 76. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.

Tuesday

Showers in the morning, then dry and mostly. High of 76. Wind W 5-10. Rain chance 30%

