Investigation underway after shot fired at high school football game in Duplin County

WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A high school football game in the east was interrupted by gunfire Friday night.

Wallace police say they and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shot that was fired during an altercation between spectators at the Wallace Rose Hill and James Kenan football game.

No one was injured.

The game was postponed and is scheduled to finish Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-1911.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.