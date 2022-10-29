Great duck race set to benefit ECU Health Cancer Care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The Young Professionals of Pitt County are back for their second annual Great Duck Race that’s geared towards fundraising efforts to benefit ECU Health Cancer Care.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 at 10:45 a.m. in Wildwood Park in Greenville. This is the organization’s seventh year in providing and expanding unique ways to get the community involved in raising funds for ECU Health Cancer Care.

From corporate sponsors to regular donations, the organization raised a total of $13,500 in 2021 through the form of rubber duck adoptions. Over the previous 6 years, they’ve raised over $62,000 towards the cause.

Through their partnership with the City of Greenville Recreation and the Parks Department, the Young Professionals of Pitt County are looking forward to bringing in an even bigger audience and seeing how the community comes together to benefit patients and families who need the programs and services offered by ECU Health Cancer Care.

