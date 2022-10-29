Deadly crash kills mother and daughter

Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler.(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A head-on car crash kills a mother and daughter driving on Highway 33 toward Tarboro on Friday afternoon.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Johnson said Veronica Williams from Farmville was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima with her 19-year-old daughter, Deasha Washington of Tarboro, in the passenger seat.

Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old mother overcorrected when she crossed the center line and crashed into Eric Goode. He was driving an 18-wheeler owned by American Builders and Contractor Supply, according to Trooper Johson.

WITN is told they received the call about the crash around 1:10 p.m. Friday and responded to Highway 33 about half a mile north of Highway 42.

The trooper said the 38-year-old truck driver from Washington was cleared at the scene and told WITN the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

