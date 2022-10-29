Conrad walk-off field goal lifts ECU over BYU

ECU 27, BYU 24
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022
PROVO, Utah (AP) - Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24.

Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU.

It was the fourth consecutive win for East Carolina (6-3) while BYU (4-5) has lost four straight.

Holton Ahlers threw for 197 yards and added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs for the Pirates.

Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes for BYU. Lopini Katoa had 116 yards rushing on 20 carries with a 24-yard touchdown run.

The win is the Pirates 6th of the season making them Bowl eligible heading into their bye week. They have three games left to play. The win also is the 100th of Mike Houston’s coaching career.

