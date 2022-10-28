U.S. 70 temporarily closed in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There will be temporary lane closures for drivers on U.S. 70 in New Bern this weekend.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on October 28, the state transportation contractor will close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.

These lane closures will end at 6:00 a.m. Monday, depending on the weatger. Drivers are asked to drive slowly and stay alert while traveling in the area.

