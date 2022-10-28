South Lenoir High School student wins national FFA competition

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High School student won the top award in the Creed Speaking competition at the National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 27.

Sophomore Rachel Noble faced off against 46 other state representatives in a competition based on memorizing, reciting and answering questions about the five-paragraph-long FFA creed. She and three other finalists were then selected to recite the creed before a live audience and on television.

“I learned the creed back in sixth grade and since then I have worked on continuing to memorize and better understand it so that when I speak I can speak with passion and understanding,” Rachel said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.