South Lenoir High School student wins national FFA competition

North Lenoir High School student Rachel Noble
North Lenoir High School student Rachel Noble(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High School student won the top award in the Creed Speaking competition at the National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 27.

Sophomore Rachel Noble faced off against 46 other state representatives in a competition based on memorizing, reciting and answering questions about the five-paragraph-long FFA creed. She and three other finalists were then selected to recite the creed before a live audience and on television.

“I learned the creed back in sixth grade and since then I have worked on continuing to memorize and better understand it so that when I speak I can speak with passion and understanding,” Rachel said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
Rhiannon Morgan / Sasha Chwasciewski
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
J.H. Rose High School
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Frazier and his 4 siblings are still looking for forever homes.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Frazier
The concert is free to attend from 11 a.m. Saturday morning to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Greenville benefit concert aims to end human trafficking
Elon Musk has reportedly finalized his acquisition of Twitter
ECU students, experts react to Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition
Fort Fisher bald eagle
North Carolina Aquariums to protect birds from avian flu