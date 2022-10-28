Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.(anyaberkut via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California.

Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.

A similar law goes into effect in California on Jan. 1 for employers with at least 15 workers.

Both laws will be far-reaching, considering they affect two of the most populous places in the nation.

Job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.

Companies will likely need a good answer when existing employees question why their salary is on the low end of the range advertised for the same role.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
Rhiannon Morgan / Sasha Chwasciewski
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
J.H. Rose High School
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids' TV show
The concert is free to attend from 11 a.m. Saturday morning to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Greenville benefit concert aims to end human trafficking
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
The family of 38-year-old Joe Schmidt, who had donated a kidney to his sister in 2008, found...
Father of 6, kidney donor receives transplant