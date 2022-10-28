Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Caticorn Beyonce

Saving Graces 4 Felines(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Saving graces 4 Felines says Caticorn Beyonce is singing star you need in your life.

She was found in the middle of the pouring rain and suffered a traumatic head injury.

Her foster mom spent hours early in the morning taking care of her until she was able to take her to vet the next day.

After a bit of touch and go with her health, Caticorn Beyonce bounced back with full zest!

She was named Caticorn Beyonce because she is not only a mystical creature, but she also sings loudly over her food every time she eats!

She loves playing with other cats and is ready to be someone’s star kitten in their home!

If you are interested in Caticorn Beyonce, head to Saving Graces 4 Felines website.

