Police: Child critically injured in road rage shooting; drivers fight in middle of street

By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A young girl is in critical condition after police say a road rage incident turned violent on Thursday.

Arizona’s Family reports Phoenix police and firefighters responded to an intersection south of the downtown area at about 11 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

According to police, the incident involved a Jeep Wrangler and a black car. The drivers stopped at an intersection and started to fight each other after getting out of their vehicles.

Police said the man driving the black car had a knife and stabbed the driver of the Jeep multiple times before jumping back into his car.

As that man drove away, the Jeep’s driver pulled out a gun and began shooting. One of those bullets ended up hitting an 8-year-old girl who was in the black car.

Authorities said the girl had stable vital signs but was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The alleged shooter was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed.

The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries, and a female passenger was not injured in the incident.

Police said the Jeep driver instigated the situation before the incident escalated.

According to Phoenix police, their investigation remains ongoing.

