North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

The map was released Friday morning.
The map was released Friday morning.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.

Two weeks ago, the same map showed seven Eastern Carolina counties with medium-risk spread for the virus, and two western counties with high-risk.

State health officials this week reported said all virus indicators, including emergency room visits, reported cases, and hospital emissions, continued their downward trend in North Carolina.

