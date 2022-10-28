North Carolina Aquariums to protect birds from avian flu

Fort Fisher bald eagle
Fort Fisher bald eagle(North Carolina Aquariums)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Aquariums will temporarily remove several birds from their open-air habitats to protect them from the avian flu.

According to a press release, birds at three locations in Eastern North Carolina will be removed from public viewing.

  • At Pine Knoll Shores, the bald eagles Uwohali and Shagoie Watha will be moved from their public-facing habitat, Eagle Landing, and cared for behind the scenes.
  • The Aquarium team at Fort Fisher is caring for Maverick, the rescued bald eagle, and the wood ducks away from their public habitat.
  • On Roanoke Island, the ambassador Eastern screech owl, Napoleon, will temporarily be unavailable for public programs but will be available for virtual programs.

“Our visitors really treasure these beautiful birds at our Aquariums, and we are taking every precaution to ensure they stay safe and healthy, so they can quickly return to their habitats for everyone to enjoy,” said Maylon White, director of North Carolina Aquariums.

Other bird species are already protected within their habitats. All of the aquariums’ birds are healthy as of October 28.

