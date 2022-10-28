New phase of construction on U.S. 70 in James City leads to lane closures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be temporary lane closures for drivers driving on U.S. 70 in James City starting this weekend.

Construction on that road will move into a new phase.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, the state transportation contractor will close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.

Before this, crews did not need to close any lanes.

These lane closures will end at 6:00 a.m. Monday, weather depended.

Drivers are asked to drive slow and stay alert while traveling in the area.

