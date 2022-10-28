New phase of construction on U.S. 70 in James City leads to lane closures

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be temporary lane closures for drivers driving on U.S. 70 in James City starting this weekend.

Construction on that road will move into a new phase.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, the state transportation contractor will close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.

Before this, crews did not need to close any lanes.

These lane closures will end at 6:00 a.m. Monday, weather depended.

Drivers are asked to drive slow and stay alert while traveling in the area.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
Rhiannon Morgan / Sasha Chwasciewski
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
J.H. Rose High School
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
Those impacted by water contamination at Camp Lejeune hear from advocates and fellow victims.
American activist Erin Brockovich and others visit Jacksonville for Camp Lejeune justice tour
American activist Erin Brockovich and others visit Jacksonville for Camp Lejeune justice tour
American activist Erin Brockovich and others visit Jacksonville for Camp Lejeune justice tour
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident