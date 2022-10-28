NC State football comes back late to edge Virginia Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State turned on the jets in the fourth quarter as they came back from 18 points down to edge Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack gave up three unanswered touchdowns in the second half after leading the Hokies 3-0 at the half. Virginia Tech’s Grant Wells threw for 243 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two more scores to go up 21-3.

MJ Morris came in at quarterback in the second half and led state to victory. He connected with Thayer Thomas for two touchdowns including the game winner. Thomas ended up with 118 yards receiving. Morris threw for 265 yards in the win.

NC State has won 15 straight games at Carter-Finley stadium. The win gives the Wolfpack its 6th win making them bowl eligible.

