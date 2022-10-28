ECU students, experts react to Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a long legal battle and months of uncertainty.

After purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion, Musk has already fired three top executives, but no major changes have been made to the platform.

Changes that East Carolina University senior Alex Fischer is worried about.

“I was baffled because he was kicked away from the deal of buying Twitter and now that he’s back,” Fischer said. “He could bring back people’s pages who shouldn’t have it and he could also limit what we see on Twitter.”

Some of the pages Fischer is referencing are Former President Donald Trump- who was suspended from Twitter after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Meanwhile, ECU freshman Jack Kelly thinks Musk’s Twitter purchase could be a good thing.

“Twitter is a very lawless place and it’s good that there’s some new rules and regulations,” Kelly said.

ECU Communications professor Brian Massey says only time will tell what Musk will do.

“I think it kind of depends on how Elon Musk perceives free speech,” Massey said. “If he says he’s an absolutist, that is kind of scary because then anything goes. I don’t think that’s exactly what the founders of the country intended when they enshrined free speech into the constitution as one of the amendments to the constitution.”

Trump has repeatedly said he will not return to Twitter even if his account is reinstated.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.