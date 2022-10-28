ECU students, experts react to Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition

Elon Musk has reportedly finalized his acquisition of Twitter
Elon Musk has reportedly finalized his acquisition of Twitter(MGN ONLINE)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a long legal battle and months of uncertainty.

After purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion, Musk has already fired three top executives, but no major changes have been made to the platform.

Changes that East Carolina University senior Alex Fischer is worried about.

“I was baffled because he was kicked away from the deal of buying Twitter and now that he’s back,” Fischer said. “He could bring back people’s pages who shouldn’t have it and he could also limit what we see on Twitter.”

Some of the pages Fischer is referencing are Former President Donald Trump- who was suspended from Twitter after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Meanwhile, ECU freshman Jack Kelly thinks Musk’s Twitter purchase could be a good thing.

“Twitter is a very lawless place and it’s good that there’s some new rules and regulations,” Kelly said.

ECU Communications professor Brian Massey says only time will tell what Musk will do.

“I think it kind of depends on how Elon Musk perceives free speech,” Massey said. “If he says he’s an absolutist, that is kind of scary because then anything goes. I don’t think that’s exactly what the founders of the country intended when they enshrined free speech into the constitution as one of the amendments to the constitution.”

Trump has repeatedly said he will not return to Twitter even if his account is reinstated.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
Rhiannon Morgan / Sasha Chwasciewski
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
J.H. Rose High School
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

The concert is free to attend from 11 a.m. Saturday morning to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Greenville benefit concert aims to end human trafficking
Christopher Reaves
Duplin County man facing child sex charges in Pitt County
The animal was found cowering in the office.
Deer euthanized after leaping into Rocky Mount H.S. office
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified