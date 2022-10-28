Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with cool breezes and a spotty sprinkle or shower

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies will bring a few stray raindrops Friday, but most will stay dry. Any rain which falls will amount to nothing more than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s by the time we reach the mid-afternoon. A cool northeast breeze will blow at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday will begin cloudy, but see more breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will remain cooler than our seasonal average, with most reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will again blow in at 10 to 15 mph sustained for inland areas while the coast sees 10 to 20 mph sustained winds from the northeast.

More clouds are on the way for Sunday as our next rain maker moves east of the Mississippi River. Raindrops will hold off until late Halloween night (9pm through early Tuesday morning). Temperatures will increase alongside our rain chances, returning to the mid 70s by Monday and Tuesday. The drops will pull away from the coast Tuesday afternoon, leaving us with a dry forecast through the rest of the week.

Friday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated sprinkles or light showers. High of 67. Wind NE 10-15 G20. Rain chance 20%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy start to a mostly sunny finish. High of 68. Wind NE 10-15 G20

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and mild. High of 70. Wind NE 5-10.

Halloween

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible late in the evening. High of 77. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.

